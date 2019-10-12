McKenzie pledges support for new municipal corporation building

Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie has pledged to assist the St Ann Municipal Corporation in constructing its new headquarters whenever the project gets off the ground.

The St Ann Municipal Corporation has identified lands in St Ann’s Bay to build a new structure to house its offices.

Addressing the monthly meeting of the corporation on Thursday, the chairman and mayor of St Ann’s Bay, Michael Belnavis, said the spot that is earmarked is located in the Windsor area and fronts the highway. He said the corporation has already written to the National Land Agency, which owns the land, expressing the corporation’s interest.

Speaking at the corporation’s monthly meeting on Thursday in St Ann’s Bay, McKenzie reiterated his displeasure at the lack of adequate space and general condition at the current location.

“I am disappointed that elected representatives, members of staff and the public who come here are exposed to these conditions,” McKenzie stated.

The minister said his ministry had assisted the Portmore Municipality in constructing their new offices and would assist St Ann in the same way.

“The conditions here have to be addressed, and addressed quickly,” he noted.

Meanwhile, McKenzie has reiterated his disappointment at the situation surrounding the Westmoreland Municipality, where a building for which construction began in 2010 is still incomplete nine years later.

“I am disappointed and upset about Westmoreland,” McKenzie said. “The building started in 2010 and the building is still in limbo. The choice of the contractor was wrong.”

McKenzie said after the failure by the contractor to complete the building, the contract was terminated.

