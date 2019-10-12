Motorcyclist deaths jump 47 per cent...surges past the 100 mark

A total of 25 persons were killed on the nation’s roadways last month, the lowest figure recorded for a single month this year.

Further, according to the latest figures published by the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport, the number of motorcyclists killed in crashes this year has topped the 100 mark.

The disclosures come as the Road Safety Unit projects that Jamaica will record a six per cent increase in road deaths this year when compared to last year.

A total of 389 persons died in motor vehicle crashes last year.

Since January 1, the Road Safety Unit says 330 persons, including 102 motorcyclists, have died in crashes, an increase of 16 per cent when compared with the 285 recorded for the corresponding period last year.

The 25 road deaths recorded last month is seven less than the previous monthly low of 32, which was recorded in August, and half the monthly high of 50, which was recorded in April.

According to the latest statistics published by the Road Safety Unit, the 16 per cent jump in road deaths this year is fuelled by increases across several categories of road users, including children, the elderly and motorcyclists.

The data shows that 21 children and 43 elderly persons have died on the roadways, increases of 17 and 13 per cent respectively when compared with the similar period last year.

The 102 motorcyclists killed in crashes this year is 47 per cent more than was recorded for the corresponding period last year.

