Police name person of interest in Trelawny double murder

A Trelawny man has been named as a person of interest in a double murder in the parish yesterday.

He is Garfield Edwards, also called 'Milo', who resides in the community of Freemans Hall.

The police have made a public appeal for Edwards to turn himself in by 6pm on Monday.

He was named as a person of interest by detectives probing the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Courtney Bailey, 27, a taxi operator, and Sophia Bryan, also called ‘Carol’, 50, both of whom are also from Freemans Hall.

It’s reported that their bodies were found in the bathroom of a one-bedroom house about 10:30am by residents who alerted the police.

