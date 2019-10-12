Seven senior cops promoted

Superintendent Gary McKenzie, head of the Westmoreland Police, is among seven senior police officers who have been promoted.

McKenzie has been elevated to the rank of Senior Superintendent.

Three others were promoted to the rank of Senior Superintendent.

They are Stephanie Lindsay, who is assigned to the St Andrew Central Division; Maxine Reaves, who is based at the National Police College; and Wayne Josephs, who is assigned to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Branch.

Three persons were promoted from the rank of Senior Superintendent to Assistant Commissioner.

They are Andrew Lewis, who is assigned to the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) administration branch; Michael Smith, who is based at Area 2 Headquarters; and Leonardo Brown, head of the Technology Branch.

The JCF, in a statement yesterday, said the promotions followed a “tedious process”, which included integrity screening, polygraph tests, interviews and assessments.

