Two illegal guns seized in St Elizabeth, Trelawny

Two illegal firearms and nearly two dozen rounds of ammunition were seized in separate incidents in St Elizabeth and Trelawny yesterday.

The police say Johnothan Chung, a 24-year-old farmer from Black River, in St Elizabeth, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition as well as possession of and dealing in ganja arising from one of the incidents.

Nine persons, including a female, were taken into custody in connection with the other firearm.

There identities are being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.

It’s reported that a police team conducting operations along the Gazeland main road in the parish signalled the driver of a motorcar to stop.

The police say he complied and during a search, a plastic bag containing one pound of ganja value at $5,000 was found in his possession.

A further search of the vehicle revealed a Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing nine rounds of ammunition.

The other illegal gun, a Glock pistol with a magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition, was reportedly found hidden in a speaker box during a search of premises in Wall Street, Trelawny.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.