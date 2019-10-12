Two reported cases of dengue-related deaths in St Ann this year

With over 700 reported cases of dengue in St Ann from January to August this year, there have been two reported cases of dengue-related deaths during the period.

But according to Medical Officer Dr Tamika Henry, there has been no laboratory confirmation that the two deaths were caused by dengue.

Addressing the monthly meeting of the St Ann Municipal Corporation on Thursday, Dr Henry said the most affected age groups are five to 14 years old and 25 to 44 years old, with reports of the disease being heard in the St Ann’s Bay and Ocho Rios health districts at first. But, she informed, these reports soon spread to include Brown’s Town, Alexandria and Claremont health districts.

In stressing that the key in the fight against the disease is prevention, by eliminating breeding sites, Henry sought assistance from councillors in this regard, urging them to mobilise community members to attend meetings with the health ministry team.

Mayor of St Ann’s Bay Michael Belnavis supported the call and urged fellow councillors to work with the Ministry of Health and play a part in the fight against dengue.

– Carl Gilchrist