Firearm, ammunition and ganja seized in St Elizabeth, man charged

One man has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, possession and dealing in ganja following the seizure on the Gazeland main road in St Elizabeth.

Charged is 24-year-old Johnothan Chung, otherwise called ‘Chungy’, a farmer of Allen Crescent, Black River in the parish.

The police reported that about 3:30 p.m. on Friday a team was conducting an operation along the roadway when they signaled the driver of a Toyota Voxy motorcar to stop.

He complied and the vehicle was searched a plastic bag containing ganja weighing approximately one pound, with an estimated street value of $ 5000 was found in his possession, according to the police.

The police say a further search of the vehicle revealed a Smith and Wesson Hi-Point pistol with a magazine containing nine .40 rounds of ammunition.

Chung was subsequently taken into custody and later charged

A date is to be set for him to appear in court.

