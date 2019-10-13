Motorcyclist killed, pillion injured in Hanover crash

Forty-two-year-old Micky Nasmyth, a farmer of Logwood district, Hanover died in a fatal crash on the Logwood main road in the parish on Friday.

The Green Island Police report that about 10:30 p.m., Nasmyth was driving his motor cycle accompanied by a male pillion passenger.

It is alleged that a motor vehicle drove in his path resulting in him losing control of the vehicle.

The police say he and the pillion were thrown from the motorcycle causing both men to sustain serious injuries.

Both were taken to hospital where Nasmyth was pronounced dead and his pillion admitted in serious condition.

