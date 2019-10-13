Play your part

Rev Dwight Fletcher

God is by nature a healer. It is part of His character and He desires to see us healed. So, if God wants our healing – why are we not automatically healed whenever we are sick?

Even though Jesus paid for our healing, we have to get involved and partner with God for healing to happen. We need to reach out and receive what Jesus did for us by faith.

Throughout the Scripture, this principle is continuously articulated. God gives it; but we have to possess it. Remember Joshua and the Children of Israel and their possession of the Promise Land? God said to them “… I am giving all this land to you! Go in and occupy it…” Deuteronomy 1:8 NLT. The Almighty God gave them the land but they in turn had to fight for the land. It was not like they just walked in and everyone who was in the land walked out. They had to possess it, they had to fight for it.

KINGDOM PRINCIPLE: GOD CAN GIVE IT BUT WE HAVE TO POSSESS IT

One significant reason why we don’t press in for our healing is that we are not convinced that healing is God’s will. The more we believe that God wants to heal us, is the more eagerly we press in for it and the more freely we receive healing.

I said it last week and I will say it again: It is not God’s will for you to be sick. If we want to know what God has in store for us, look at the life of Jesus. Jesus is the will of God in action. “For I have come down from heaven to do the will of God who sent me, not to do my own will.” John 6:38 (NLT)

So, what do we see from Jesus life regarding healing?

OBSERVATIONS FROM JESUS MINISTRY

1. Every single person who came to Jesus for healing, was healed!

Matthew 8:16 NLT says “When evening came, people brought to Jesus many who had demons in them. Jesus drove out the evil spirits with a word and healed all who were sick.” (Also look at Matthew 4:24 NLT and Luke 6:19 NLT)

2. Jesus never put sickness on anyone.

There is no occasion in the Bible of Jesus placing sickness on someone. If it was God’s will to do it and Jesus demonstrated God’s will, don’t you think that you would at least see one incident of it? But, there are none. God did not take sickness and put it on you to teach you a lesson.

3. The disciples anticipated that “It’s God’s will to heal”

When Jesus ascended to Heaven, He left His ministry to the apostles. One day, two of those apostles see a crippled man begging at Gate Beautiful. They did not ask God if it was His will to heal this man. The text reads like it’s a foregone conclusion. “Then Peter said, “Silver or gold I do not have, but what I do have I give you. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, walk.” Acts 3:6 (NIV).

Why am I stressing this point so much? Because the only way to press in and receive your healing is to remove the most common blockage preventing your healing. That blockage is doubting whether it is God’s will for you to be healed. Once we remove that blockage, we are one step closer to our healing. Next week, we will look at the other blockages that can prevent God’s will from being done in our lives.