Seven pastors after seven years - TLC ordains five more persons as pastors to serve growing church

On September 30, Transformed Life Church (TLC) celebrated the ordination of five leaders to the position of pastor, increasing its number of pastors to seven, including the two founding pastors, Rev Dwight Fletcher and Rev Joan Fletcher.

TLC has experienced rapid growth in the seven years since it began hosting weekly Sunday services, and so the church leadership installed the new pastors to better serve the congregation and fulfil its mission and vision.

“Since we began, we have baptised over 900 persons, and even more persons have responded to the call to salvation and recommitment. On average, we have over 1,800 persons who call TLC ‘home’, and we want to ensure that each and every one of them receives the intentional support, love, and care that TLC is known for,” stated senior pastor Rev Dwight Fletcher.

The appointment of new pastors was also a strategic decision to facilitate the upcoming shift in church service operation at TLC. “We’ve dubbed this year, BIG Change at our church, and we believe that God is moving us from a single-site to a multisite church, with locations across Jamaica,” added Rev Fletcher.

TLC intends to launch numerous campus churches over the next few years, where the same service is transmitted to various locations for the growth and benefit of those communities and in keeping with the mandate of Christians to go into all the world and make disciples.

The five pastors are Maurice Bailey, Jean-Claude Davidson, Marsha Davidson, Andrea Russell, and Paul Russell. All are long-standing members and leaders of the congregation who will oversee specific areas of ministry and share the pastoral duties to care for the body of the church in a better way, allowing the senior pastor to focus on prayer, teaching, and discipleship.