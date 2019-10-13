St Ann to get additional $30 million for road projects

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says an additional $30 million is to be added to the road budget for St Ann.

Speaking at a St Ann Municipal Corporation meeting on Thursday McKenzie emphasised that the additional $30 million is not to be splintered but should be used on major road projects.

He called for the councillors to ensure that when the funds are disbursed for the roadworks, they can point to at least four roads where the people can feel proud that the work was done, and “the roads can stand up to the test of time”.

He said the money will be disbursed based on the recommendations of the technical team within the Local Government Ministry.

McKenzie also commended municipalities across the island that have utilised roadwork funds appropriately.

Meanwhile, he informed that the Local Government Ministry will be reviewing the island’s road network.

“There are over 25,000 kilometres of road network in the country that fall under the control of local government, and we will never have enough funds to deal with [all] of them. We are reviewing the road network, because some of the roads that are listed no longer exist,” McKenzie said.

“Once we have done that, we will be in a much better position to look at the real needs of our roads,” he added.

