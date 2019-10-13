St James truck driver held with gun and ammunition charged

St James truck driver 28-year-old Obrian Grey of Hendon, Norwood has been arrested and charged following the seizure of a firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition.

The Montego Bay Police report that a team was on an operation in the area about 12:45 p.m. Friday when they saw Grey who aroused their suspicion.

The police say he was accosted and searched.

According to the police, further investigation led them to his house where a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was seen inside his bedroom.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

A court date is to be set.

