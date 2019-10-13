Suspected drowning in Hanover

Thirty-one-year-old Charleston Wright, a farmer of Prospect, Hanover is believed to have drowned at the Half Moon Beach in the parish on Saturday.

The Green Island Police report that about 11:30 a.m., Wright was in the water on a kayak when it capsized.

It is reported that Wright subsequently encountered difficulties and drowned.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.