100 years of Pentecostals in Jamaica - Thousands to gather for celebration at National Arena on Heroes Day

Thousands of persons are expected to converge on the National Arena on Heroes Day, October 21, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as the Jamaica Pentecostal Union Apostolic (JPUA) spearheads the celebration of 100 years of service to Jamaica by the movement under the theme ‘Together for Christ’.

According to the Reverend Major Canute Chambers, chairman of the JPUA, “The movement has birthed many ethical leaders in the shaping of the civic, political, business, medical, scientific, academic, and religious fabric of the nation, predating even the Independence of our country.” He said that going forward, the role of the movement would become even more relevant with the framing of the Vision 2030 edict of making Jamaica the place to live, work, do business, and raise families.

Guest speakers at the event will include Pastor Dawn Davis Lawrence and Bishop Dexter Edmund from the United Kingdom and Elder Nicholas Chambers from Jamaica, who are all products of the spiritual revolution kick-started in 1919 in Jamaica.

The day’s activities will see major figures within the Pentecostal arena receiving awards for their spiritual leadership, philanthropy, social economic initiatives, and contribution to the development of Jamaica. The awards will be presented between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., during which time some civic and political leaders are expected to be in attendance. Bishop Samuel Smith, chairman of the Apostolic Christians World Fellowship, representing millions of adherents globally, will give a special address during this service.