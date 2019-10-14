Failed culvert causing traffic delays on Spanish Town Road near Weymouth Drive

The National Works Agency (NWA) says motorists should expect delays along Spanish Town Road between Weymouth Drive and Six Miles because of a collapsed culvert on the westbound side.

According to the NWA, since this weekend, work has been under way to replace the culvert.

However, NWA communication and customer services manager Stephen Shaw says heavy rains over the past 12 hours have caused some of the repaired areas to sink.

He says remedial work is now underway.

Shaw also says although the thoroughfare remains open, motorists should use alternate routes where possible.

Motorists travelling from Six Miles towards Portia Simpson Miller Square are being advised to do so, via Washington Boulevard and Weymouth Drive.

The NWA has said, over the past month, the failed storm water culvert has been contributing to flooding along Spanish Town Road.

