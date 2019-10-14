Firearm and ammunition seized on Elletson Road in Kingston

The Kingston East Police along with military personnel seized two firearms and 21 cartridges during an operation on Hardy Street, Elletson Road in Kingston on Sunday.

One nine millimetre Berretta pistol with a magazine containing 12 cartridges and one Browning pistol containing nine cartridges were seized.

The Elletson Road Police report that about 11:30 a.m., an abandoned building was searched and both firearms were found in the bathroom roof of the building.

No one was arrested in relation to the find.

