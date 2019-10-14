Five-week-old infant abducted in St Andrew, probe launched

The Half Way Tree Police Station are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating five-week-old Nyyear Frank of Hopewell district, St Andrew who was stolen from his mother on Sunday afternoon.

The police report that about 5:00 p.m. the woman was walking with the infant along Rousseau Road in the parish when a motorcar drove up with three men aboard.

One of the men reportedly exited the vehicle and forced mother and child into the motorcar.

The men subsequently took the child and released the mother from the vehicle.

A report was made at the Half Way Tree Police Station and an investigation immediately launched.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of five-week-old Nyyear Frank or those involved in the incident are being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

