FLOW Jamaica shares recycling experience with partners

If you have not already started recycling materials before they hit your trash can, now is a good time to start. Every plastic bottle that gets hauled away in your trash causes an impact on the planet.

FLOW Jamaica, winners of the 2019 staging of the Wisynco Eco Challenge Recycle competition, recently held a handover over ceremony for 40 recycling drums to be given to the 10 schools that were engaged during the competition period and assisted them in achieving their target, to become overall champions.

According to Celia Morgan, manager for communications at FLOW, we use plastics in virtually every shape and form in our daily lives, but most people rarely think about the effects.

“Since the competition, we have not looked at garbage in the same way that we did before. It is important that we protect our environment, especially when we look at the damage of plastic pollution. At FLOW, our team members came on board and became excited, and as such, we maintained a high ranking on the leader board during the competition. As a result, we plan to continue recycling as an ongoing project,” Morgan said.

PARTNERING SCHOOLS

The 10 schools that partnered with Flow Jamaica in the Wisynco Eco Challenge Recycle competition, included St Richard’s Primary, Jamaica House Basic, Clan Carthy Primary, Mona Primary, George Headley Primary, Rollington Town Primary, Franklyn Town Primary, Drews Avenue Primary, Pembroke Hall Primary and Kingston High School.

Shelly-Ann Dunkley, environment communication officer at Wisynco Eco, said they were excited about the participation of FLOW Jamaica and the schools that partnered with the telecommunications company.

“With your help, there are 130,000 less bottles in our environment. Wisynco will ensure that you continue recycling, and the awareness does not stop because the competition has ended. We are amazed at the work that was done, and we want to ensure that we continue to keep the environment clean,” Dunkley said.

James Dunn, chairman, St Richards Primary, said the challenge for the school was not only about the clean-up and collection of plastic bottles, but it was a period of awareness. “For me, this period of awareness will forever have me looking at garbage in a different way. It was a time to learn that improper disposal of these bottles has a negative effort on our ecosystem,” Dunn said.

