GG dubs new Hanover JPs the ‘thoughtful 37’

Western Bureau:

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has dubbed the 37 new justices of the peace (JPs) who were commissioned into service in Hanover on Thursday “the thoughtful 37” who have come forward to serve at a time of great unease in the western parish.

While congratulating the newly ­commissioned JPs, Sir Patrick told them that they would now enter a new phase of their lives, one that involves bringing specialised services closer to the members of their ­communities, enabling them to be on the right side of the law.

“You must make a conscious ­decision to be involved in the strengthening of the social fabric of the various communities. I want you to understand that you have been called into leadership in your ­communities,” Sir Patrick said.

While explaining the ­responsibilities that the JPs would be called on to ­undertake, Sir Patrick stated that they would need to be thoughtful in the execution of their duties.

“I call upon you, the thoughtful 37, this afternoon to know that I feel ­confident that you will live up to your expectations and the expectations of the custos and the citizens of Hanover,” Sir Patrick said.

He also reminded the JPs that their role is a voluntary one and that any abuse of it would result in their removal from the position.

“Today, you are committing to ­function at a high ethical and ­professional standard. Today, you are committing to work pro bono in your community,” the governor general emphasised, noting that ­failure to walk the straight and narrow path would land them in trouble.

The JPS were also encouraged to give their full cooperation to the ­parish’s custos, Dr David Stair, in his drive towards the development of good values and attitudes across Hanover.

“I trust that you will leave footprints in your communities, in your parish, for others to follow. Please leave those large, distinct footprints for those who are coming behind you so that they can see the way clearly,” said Sir Patrick.