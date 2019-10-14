HFJ gives back to St Thomas on World Homeless Day

In recognition of World Homeless Day, which was celebrated on October 10, the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ), in partnership with the St Thomas Municipal Corporation, Crystal Spring Water and Food For The Poor provided much-needed assistance to homeless persons and others at the St Thomas Municipal Corporation Infirmary Health Fair.

The importance of heart health has always been paramount to the HFJ, which is why they provided blood pressure and blood sugar tests freely to residents of the infirmary. FFP provided care packages that included towels, food items, toiletries and vitamins.

The HFJ had already established a relationship with the St Thomas Municipal Corporation as they were a part of their all-island promotional parish tour which was held in August at the infirmary and at the Rudolph Elder Park.

As part of the tour, free health screening and CPR demonstrations were provided.

The HFJ said that promoting heart health in Jamaica is their main priority.