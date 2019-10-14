High Command orders probe into west Kingston altercation involving cops, resident

The Police High Command has instructed the Inspectorate and Professional Oversight Bureau (IPROB) to immediately investigate an altercation involving police personnel and a resident of western Kingston.

The incident was captured on video and has gone viral on social media.

In the video, which is three minutes and six seconds long, cops were seeing escorting a man down the stairs of an apartment complex in Denham Town.

The @JamaicaConstab high command has ordered an investigation into an altercation involving a resident and cops in Kingston Western. People who witnessed the incident can contact the Inspectorate and Professional Oversight Bureau at iprob@jcf.gov.jm or WhatsApp 876-838-3084. pic.twitter.com/hXI5GKhn5T — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) October 14, 2019

They were later seen wrestling with the man throwing blows all over his body.

Some community members attempted to intervene, however, they were stopped by other cops brandishing high-powered firearms.

Witnessed the incident?

Contact IPROB

email: iprob@jcf.gov.jm

WhatsApp: 876-838-3084

