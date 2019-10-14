Manchester to showcase socio-economic, cultural vibrancy

Three privatE-and public-sector organisations have joined forces to showcase the cultural, social and economic strengths of Manchester at the inaugural staging of the Spirit of Manchester Float Parade and Shopping Extravaganza on November 28.

The event is being hosted jointly by Northern Caribbean University (NCU), the Manchester Chamber of Commerce and the Social Development Commission (SDC), which are significant players in the development of the mid-island parish.

Speaking recently during a press conference in Mandeville, NCU Vice-President of University Relations Yvonne Bignall said the float parade and shopping extravaganza was designed to showcase the scope, richness and diversity of Manchester. It will consist of decorated floats, uniformed groups, marching bands, and other costumed groups parading in an atmosphere of family-friendly fun and excitement.

The event, she said, will cover the entire parish through a multi-route parade that will converge at Brooks Park in an exciting grand market, where the wide range of business operations within the parish will be on display.

According to the NCU spokesperson, the purpose of the event is to “pay tribute to the parish, celebrate its diversity and engender a greater spirit of community and sense of and sense of belonging among citizens”.

Depict Life in Parish

Being staged under the theme ‘Building Community & Celebrating Diversity’, Spirit of Manchester Float Parade will depict several aspects of the life of the parish.

These include:

n agriculture

n education

n health & wellness

n religion

n business and

entrepreneurship

n media & information

Communication Technology

n horticulture

n heritage, arts & culture

n sports and community

development

n environmental protection

Each segment will showcase the unique contribution of the particular sector to the growth and development of the parish.

In endorsing the event, Manchester Chamber of Commerce president, Kenisha Dwyer-Powell, appealed to the wider business community, concerned and civic- minded citizens, friends and well-wishers to come on board and help in sponsoring the event to ensure its success. She also called on schools, clubs and service groups to join the festivities.

Grand Opportunity to Shop

The chamber of commerce president added that the culmination of the float parade at Brooks Park will be a grand opportunity to shop for great deals and networking new ideas and strategies for moving forward individually and collectively. Dwyer-Powell noted that Manchester is the youngest parish in Jamaica, yet it has achieved so much and contributed significantly to national development.

The SDC, through its 73 community development councils throughout the parish, has thrown its support behind the upcoming float parade and shopping extravaganza. “We will be showcasing to the world the best of Manchester, which has a lot to offer. But we want to forge new heroes as we do our part in achieving sustainable development,” stated Damion Lowe, local economic coordinator at SDC.In bringing greetings on behalf of the NCU president, Dr Newton Cleghorne, vice-president of student services pointed out that the institution was celebrating its centennial in Manchester under the theme ‘Serving Community for 100 years…Changing Lives for Eternity’.

He said the theme reflects the strong bond that the university has formed with the community during the decades and has contributed significantly to the development of Mandeville as a vibrant education centre – a growing university town.

NCU, he declared, is one of the largest employers in Manchester and has a direct impact on the development of commerce, housing, transportation, security, and education in the parish and central Jamaica.