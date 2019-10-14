Police appeal for information about murder of St Ann attorney

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigations Division (MID) are asking anyone with information or witnesses in the murder of attorney-at-law Sashakay Fairclough to come forward.

Fairclough was killed in her community of Brook Green, St Ann on Friday, September 13.

Her mother was also injured in the attack.

The police report that about 5:30 p.m., Fairclough and her mother were driving a motorcar on the Brook Green main road when armed men traveling in the opposite direction drove up beside the vehicle and opened gunfire.

Both women were hit.

The police were summoned and they were taken to hospital where Fairclough was pronounced dead and her mother admitted for treatment.

How you can help

Investigators at MID can be contacted at 876-758-5048 or persons may contact Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 emergency number.

