PSOJ welcomes road map to improve public order

A meeting with members of the business community, the Ministry of National Security and the Police High Command will be convened in the coming weeks, according to the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

A meeting will also be scheduled with the transport minister, Robert Montague, to address the challenges with the Public Transportation Management System

The announcement came following a recent meeting between PSOJ President Keith Duncan and National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang to discuss the immediate to medium-term plans of the ministry to combat indiscipline on our roads and to improve enforcement of the law.

In a press release, the PSOJ indicated that among the things discussed was a strategic plan to effectively enhance law enforcement, improving the efficiency of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, and increasing its capacity to monitor and apprehend offenders through the application of technology.

This included the overhaul of the Traffic Ticket Management System (TTMS).

“The updated TTMS will be a centralised, web-based platform that will improve the management of traffic tickets throughout the various stages – issuance of tickets, application of payments, demerit points, court fines, issuing of warrants, etc. The system will reflect in real time from the point the ticket is issued to an offender, to when it is either paid at the tax office or adjudicated in court,” Chang said.

He added: “The idea is to create a totally interconnected system among the four key agencies, namely: The police, Tax Administration, Inland Revenue, and court management.”

The PSOJ president has expressed his support for the initiatives.

“Reckless road use and general indiscipline are pillars of public disorder. People who commit traffic offences and other crimes should not do so without fear of consequences. The PSOJ welcomes these efforts by the Ministry of National Security to create a road map to public order and will take a collaborative approach to ensure order is returned to our society. We cannot ignore the nexus between the lawlessness on our roads, loss of productivity and the resultant impact on the economy,” Duncan said.

