Spanish Town’s homeless pampered

Some 200 homeless persons from Spanish Town were given what was described as “total care” by personnel from the Poor Relief Division of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, as the parish observed World Homeless Day on Thursday, October 10.

The individuals were taken off the streets, where some of them have called home for many years, and transported to the Spanish Town Infirmary, where some of their basic needs were met.

“We are observing this day as international day of care for our homeless people, some of whom, because of unfortunate situations in their lives, are rendered homeless,” said Camile Hudson, assistant inspector of poor and homeless for St Catherine.

“Today is their day. We are catering to their total needs – grooming them, feeding them and clothing them. We are giving them haircuts, pedicure and manicure, as well as doing blood pressure and sugar checks,” she said.

Hudson added that the Poor Relief Department had partnered with a number of entities ,including the Red Cross, which donated two boxes of clothing, and Cecil’s Restaurant in Spanish Town, which provided food to make the event possible.

Happy day

The day indeed seemed a happy one for the homeless, who could be seen enjoying their three-course meals, some were even dancing merrily to the music that was provided.

One of them told The Gleaner that he was very thankful to the persons who recognised the situation they were in and responded, even for a day.Oswald Mchary, a long-time advocate for the homeless in St Catherine and who was instrumental in getting them to the treat, said it was a good gesture and he was thrilled to be a part of it.

“There are dozens of others who are not here because they are holed up in some abandoned buildinging and can’t move about. My job is to ensure that they are also treated,” he said.