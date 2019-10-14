Steve Lyston | The apocalyptic countdown has begun

For all those who doubt what the Word of God says about apocalyptic events, I am confident the happenings of the day are undeniably visible and very telling concerning our closeness to the Apocalypse and all that it entails.

Yahoo! News reported that, “… He (President Trump) moved a small contingent of American troops from the Syrian-Turkish border, signalling to Turkey that it could begin an assault on territory held by Kurdish guerrillas. And within days the assault began, with Turkish air and ground forces attacking towns along the border…” It was also reported that “… over 60,000 people have fled their homes in northern Syria since Wednesday”. If nothing else, this is an indicator of the closeness of the fulfilment of Ezekiel 38-39. Without a doubt, the goal will be that an alliance will be formed among Russia, Iran and Turkey. Israel will be the target, and Iran has said many times that their goal is to eliminate Israel. Incidentally, September 17, 2019, saw all those leaders meeting together; and now we are seeing Turkey advance into Syria.

Ezekiel 38-39 reveals the different world events and attacks that will take place within the Middle East. God will judge Gog and its allies, using nature – by way of climate change – to devastate the land; it will affect their armies. This will happen, as Israel will stand alone because of the betrayal they will experience. Furthermore, fishes, birds, beasts and man will all be affected; pestilence, bloodshed, rain, great hailstones and a massive earthquake will take place that will affect Israel and the region as well. (Ezekiel 38: 19-20)

Sovereignty At Stake

As the countdown continues, it will be critical to watch four countries that will dominate the world, according to scripture – Russia, China, Turkey and Iran. The number four is very important regarding end-time events. For example, the four horsemen in Revelation, the four cardinal points (north, south, east and west). Many persons are asking, what will ­happen to America in the end time. I believe that America’s influence will be minimal, and that will be determined by who leads the nation and what choices they will make. Money and power will be the order of the day; and something as simple as the statement of the National Basketball Association general manager regarding Hong Kong can turn the tide against the economic growth of the United States. We are now seeing fear among those in business and positions of influence, because they are fearful of the possible fallout that could occur as a result. So, they can’t speak freely!

I am interested to know how sovereign nations who borrow money from other nations will be affected in the areas of human rights decision-making, economic development, and religious rights – especially in the Caribbean. Will they be able to vote against the issues they disagree with, going forward? The United Nations (UN) is now in a ­financial crisis as they need US$1.4 billion for its administrative costs alone, because many member states have not been paying up. Will they now be forced to lean to a particular direction in exchange for cancellation of debts? How will the UN Charter – the very purpose for which it was formed – be affected?

The Signs of the Times

In addition to all that, there are many happenings that point to the countdown to the major climax of our time.

Recently, USA Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke stated he would “strip the Catholic Church, most evangelical churches, practically every mosque and all related institutions of any tax exemptions and government benefits …” if they refuse to perform same-sex marriages.

In Atlanta, they have reported finding fish that can breathe on land.

In Chile, they are experiencing the worst drought in 60 years, seeing the death of over 160,000 farm animals.

There are critical Brexit problems that are arising (critical to the end time).

Some nations are running out of water, without replenishment.

USA is experiencing the highest level of sexually transmitted diseases.

Suicide rates are increasing rapidly.

Increasing numbers of nations are being mined and plundered for their resources.

Our health is being assaulted with plastic/fake food increasing in the marketplace; tissue paper being shaped into pills for people to ingest; fish being sold with fake eyes glued to them to make them look fresher; fake vegetables; and water that turns into gel when exposed to natural air.

The countdown has started.

Steve Lyston is a biblical economics consultant and author of several books, including ‘End Time Finance’ and ‘The New Millionaire’.