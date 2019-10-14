Trough and area of low pressure influencing bad weather

Sections of Jamaica are experiencing increased rainfall.

The Meteorological Service is reporting that a trough across Jamaica coupled with an area of low pressure southwest of the island will continue to influence weather conditions across the island today into this evening.

The trough is expected to enhance the duration and intensity of showers and thunderstorms across the island especially during the afternoon.

Projections are for a cloudy morning with periods of showers and thunderstorms, to affect most parishes, with the most intense activity occurring over southern and northwestern parishes throughout the day.

Fishers and other marine operators, especially over inshore and offshore areas of the south coast are urged to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.

