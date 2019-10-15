Ammunition seized in Kingston
Published:Tuesday | October 15, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Detectives assigned to the Central Police Station seized several rounds of ammunition while on an operation on Water Lane in Kingston on Monday.
The police report that about 1:20 p.m., a dwelling house was searched and four .38 rounds of ammunition were found under a table in one of the bedrooms.
No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
Investigations continue.
