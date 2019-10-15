Ammunition seized in Kingston

Detectives assigned to the Central Police Station seized several rounds of ammunition while on an operation on Water Lane in Kingston on Monday.



The police report that about 1:20 p.m., a dwelling house was searched and four .38 rounds of ammunition were found under a table in one of the bedrooms.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.



Investigations continue.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.