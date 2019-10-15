Fatal crash in Westmoreland

Derrick Hall of Logwood district in Westmoreland died from injuries he sustained in a crash on the Lindos Hill main road in the parish on Monday.

The Whithorn Police are that about 6:17 p.m., Hall was walking along the road when he was hit by a Toyota coaster bus.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say the driver of the coaster bus has been warned for prosecution.

