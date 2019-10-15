Immigration Corner | Opportunities in Canada for people over 40

Dear Ms Powell,

I would like to live permanently in Canada with my family. I have been interested in years, but I was saving and upgrading my skills to be able to make this move. I have the money, education and skills, but I realise that since I’m now over 40, that most of the programmes are not applicable to me. Are there no programmes available to mature individuals? My prime working years are ahead of me. Isn’t that age discrimination? Why does Canada make it so hard for us? We are not coming to be burdens on their economy. We can take care of ourselves. When you are young you don’t have the work experience and money and when you have the work experience and money, you hear that you are too old. What can I do?

AD

Dear AD,

I hear your frustration. However, there are various programmes available for people of all ages with the skill, work experience, finances and other factors to become permanent residents of Canada. The critical thing is to find out the best programme for you as a pathway to being able to live permanently in Canada.

Individuals over 40 just need to examine their background and skills and choose the programme that is most suitable to them. Each applicant will need to take the time to learn more about the programmes or book a consultation with an experienced immigration lawyer, to establish a personal immigration plan.

Many individuals have been able to qualify under the Federal Skilled Workers Programme, Federal Skilled Trades Programme, Canadian Experience Class, and Provincial Nominee Programmes. Other popular options are via family sponsorship and the investor programmes.

Provincial Nominee Programmes

Most provinces have programmes which are designed to attract qualified individuals to live and work in their province. You can apply through the Provincial Nominee Programme. Each province/territory has its own rules, based their economic needs and job demands. Some provinces have an in-demand occupation list, various pilot programmes, and other programmes based on family reunification, investment opportunities in the province and the needs of employers.

Many mature individuals have been able to qualify for permanent residence and apply via the express entry system, once they have been granted a provincial nominee by a province. A provincial nominee will give an applicant enough points to be selected from the pool and given an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

There are also programmes available for entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals in sports, agriculture and the arts. If an individuals is qualified, then an application should be submitted through one of these specialised programmes.

Job Offer

Individuals who can get a qualifying job offer from an employer who is authorised to hire international workers, are often able to qualify for permanent residence. The important thing to recognise is that the employers need to provide you with a Labour Market Impact Assessment Report (LMIA), unless the position is one that is exempted from this general rule. You will need a copy of the LMIA report to submit with your application.

Studying in Canada

Many individuals opt to attend school to further their qualifications and to gain work experience in Canada, as a pathway to becoming a permanent resident. Individuals are required to provide proof of successfully completing studies for a minimum of one year at a Designated Learning Institution.

International students are authorised to work for a maximum of twenty hours per week, during the school year and full time during the holidays. By doing this, students are often able to increase their points and chances of being selected under the Canadian Experience Class. The key is to work in a qualifying occupation to get the points required.

The good thing about studying in Canada is that you will also be able to apply to take your family with you, while you study. This is if you are able to satisfy the requirements. Your spouse is usually granted a work permit and your children should be authorised to attend school

You did not state your occupation, exact age, whether you have relatives in Canada and the exact amount that you have saved. These are critical to helping you to choose the best course of action. I strongly recommend that you book a consultation with an immigration lawyer so that an analysis of your personal background can be done and to help you establish an immigration plan. Having a complete immigration plan and strategy is the key to becoming a permanent resident in Canada.

