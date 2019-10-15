JN Life protects breast cancer patients

JN Life Insurance has developed two critical illness products, which allows their clients with these policies to retain coverage even after the initial diagnosis of an illness. The plans, which allow for persons to claim as long as their premiums are up to date, is a first for Jamaica.

“Research suggests that one in three Jamaicans will be diagnosed with a critical illness by the age of 60,” explained Dr Damian Ffriend, senior manager, sales and services, JN Life Insurance Company. “And, as we mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it is worthy to note that the median age for diagnosis of that disease among women in Jamaica is 52. These diseases place a heavy burden on families, based on the costs associated with treatment.

“As a ‘life company,’ we are dedicated to giving our clients peace of mind in those difficult times; and both products will assist families with those expenses,” he stated.

INDIVIDUAL AND FAMILY PLANS

The critical illness plan has two components: a family plan and one for individuals. The critical illness plans, marketed as ‘JN Life Aide’ and ‘JN Life Family Aide’, offer coverage for JN Life Insurance policyholders after an initial diagnosis of breast cancer or any other critical illness, provided that the premiums are being paid.

The JN Life Aide is an individual critical illness plan, which offers coverage for 13 illnesses, including cancer, stroke, heart attack, partial kidney failure and major burns.

“We’ve found that very often, if you’ve had one critical illness, you become more likely to have something else, because the body had to go through all of those challenges; and in such cases, we say the waiting period is six months,” he related.

Ffriend said the JN Group is aware that a cancer diagnosis can be financially devastating for the average Jamaican family. “I’ve seen persons not only grapple with the costs of taking care of their health needs, but also while they are ill and trying to get better, their house, for example, goes on auction, because they had to make a choice between paying the mortgage and trying to get better,” he related.