JUTC to introduce free shuttle between Hellshire and Greater Portmore in St Catherine

The state-owned bus company Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is to introduce a free shuttle bus service in a section of Portmore, St Catherine.

Effective Wednesday, the shuttle will run on weekdays between Hellshire and Greater Portmore.

It will operate between 10:00 am and 2:00 p.m and will depart at the start of each hour.

The JUTC says passengers will be allowed to transfer from the shuttle to any routine departing from Greater Portmore to Half Way Tree or downtown Kingston

Similarly, passengers in Half Way Tree or Downtown, Kingston may take any bus to Greater Portmore and transfer on the free shuttle to Hellshire.

The Hellshire shuttle will operate by number 100.

