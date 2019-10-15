November 6 court date for St Andrew businesswoman accused of forgery

Forty-three-year-old St Andrew businesswoman Melissa Cammock, who is accused of forging the signature of shareholder and director Kenneth Jackson on the annual returns for Sure Stitch Embroidery Company Limited, is to return to the St Kingston and Andrew Parish Court on November 6.

Cammock, who is out on station bail, was given the mention date when she appeared in court last week Thursday.

Attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, who is representing Cammock, told the court that his client was innocent of the charge.

It is alleged that the forged annual returns were lodged at the Registrar of Companies.

Jackson has accused Cammock of taking over the company without paying him for his share of the business as well as failing to pay over profits due to him.

Cammock has denied the allegations and claims that when Jackson was overseas he wanted the company to closed.

She said she assisted in the closure but never forged Jackson's signature.

In court, Champagnie argued Cammock would be making a report to the Financial Investigations Division so that the matter can be investigated.

Attorney-at-law Althea Grant is representing the complainant.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.

