Patterson to undergo surgery following crash

The People’s National Party (PNP) is reporting that the medical team attending to former Prime Minister P.J. Patterson has completed his medical evaluation and assessment and has determined that he suffered injuries to his right knee and right hip.

Patterson was taken to the Tony Thwaites Wing at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) last night following a motor vehicle crash at his St Andrew house.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson stated that Patterson will undergo surgery tomorrow, Wednesday, October 16.

The spokesperson further informed that Dr Kenneth Vaughn, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon at the UHWI, who is leading the medical team, has indicated that they expected the former Prime Minister to make a full recovery with the appropriate medical treatment.

Patterson’s family has expressed sincere appreciation for the many expressions of best wishes which have been pouring in from many Jamaicans to the hospital centre.

The former Prime Minister has been visited by PNP President and Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips; the Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton; and Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth, and Information, Karl Samuda.

