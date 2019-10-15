Rent Assessment Board lauded

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Senator Pearnel Charles Jr has hailed the Rent Assessment Board for 75 years of operation, providing service to tenants and landlords across the island.

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate the Rent Assessment Board (RAB) on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, and, by extension, the Government of Jamaica, for the many achievements since its inception 75 years ago,” the ­minister said.

He noted that the RAB was established on October 10, 1944, and has been a stalwart ­institution for the provision of a framework for the business of renting properties.

“Building on its solid ­foundation, the RAB has, over the years, ­continued to make remarkable contributions to the country. I want to particularly commend the board and the staff, who have continued to carry the mantle, particularly those members of staff who have been with the board for a number of years and continue to give of themselves selflessly to the development of this country,” the minister said.

For her part, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Audrey Sewell ­commended the board on its years of service to Jamaican citizens.

“Over the years, the board has received and handled ­numerous disputes and made rulings in a fair, respectful, and impartial manner while upholding the ­tenets of the Rent Restriction Act, which ­governs the sector,” she said.

The Rent Assessment Board provides assessment of rental premises and dispute resolution between landlords and tenants. The board is the only body with the jurisdiction to initiate legal proceedings for illegal increases in rent, excess rent (security ­deposits), and arrears of rent.