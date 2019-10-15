St Ann man charged following gun, ammunition seizure

The Ocho Rios Police have arrested and charged one man in relation to the seizure of one firearm and several rounds of ammunition during a search of a motor vehicle on Monday.

He is 41-year-old Ricky Samms of Upton, St Ann.

The police report that about 12:30 p.m., in furtherance of a robbery investigation, the Caribbean Search Centre was contacted and a motor vehicle that was seized in connection with the probe was searched.

During the search, a Walther P99 pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized, according to the police.

Samms was subsequently arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

