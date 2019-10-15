Two men shot, one fatally in St Thomas

A man is dead and another seriously injured following a gun attack in Poor Man's Corner in Yallahs, St Thomas on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Carlton Holding otherwise called Keke, a fisherman of Tensie Lane in Yallahs.

The police say about 7:45 p.m, Holding was sitting with friends at a bar in Ghetto Lane when a gunman approached from behind and opened fire hitting him several times in the head.

He died on the spot.

Another man was also shot and injured and was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

The gunman fled the scene.

