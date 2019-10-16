Cari-Med to construct $6 billion complex in Bernard Lodge, St Catherine

The Cari-Med Group this morning broke ground for the construction of a new $6 billion complex in Bernard Lodge, St Catherine.

The 258,000 square foot facility will house the company’s administrative offices and warehouses for its consumer good division.

The group comprises Cari-Med Distributors, Kirk Distributors and Cari-Med International.

Chief Executive Officer Glen Christian said that due to the rapid growth and diversification of the companies, operations have been consolidated under a more streamlined organisational structure.

He said the new facility is a part of the consolidation strategy.

“Currently, our consumer good warehouses are based at several locations in St Andrew. Going forward, we will be consolidating these warehouses and the associated commercial and support services at this location,” he said.



Christian also indicated that during the construction of the facility some 150 jobs will be created as well as new employment once it is completed.

The facility is being constructed in two phases, the first of which is expected to be completed by December 2020.

The contract for the project has been awarded to Tank Weld Limited.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.