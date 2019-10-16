Elderly woman killed in Clarendon crash

A woman died as a result of injuries she received in a motor vehicle collision along the Swansea main road in Clarendon on Monday.

She has been identified as 77-year-old Ophneth Ritchie, a retiree of Ontario, Canada and Knockpatrick in Manchester.

The Four Paths Police are that about 10:20 a.m., Ritchie was among three occupants in a Toyota Rav 4 motorcar travelling in an easterly direction.

It is alleged that on reaching a section of the road, the driver overtook a line of traffic and collided with a Toyota Crown motorcar travelling in the opposite direction.

Ritchie and another passenger sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

The other passenger was treated and released.

