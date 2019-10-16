Exporters must maintain high standards – Shaw

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw has said that the competitiveness of Jamaican goods and services in the global economy rests largely on the efforts of the export community in maintaining high standards.

“The performance of our exports in global markets is determined by the degree to which we are able to meet the demands of an unrelenting globally competitive marketplace,” he said.

Shaw was speaking on Monday at the opening of Technological Solutions Limited’s Safe Quality Food training seminar at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in New Kingston.

“In this global economy, the acceptance of our goods and services depends on an infrastructure that is built on internationally recognised standards and an accreditation-based conformity assessment system that satisfies international requirements,” he said.

Shaw argued that exports are the engine of the economy and that export-led growth is the foundation of the country’s growth strategy.

“It is for this reason, therefore, that we have to develop and employ appropriate science and technology to ensure that the diversity, competitiveness, quality and profitability of Jamaica’s food and related products meet world-class standards and satisfy customers’ requirements in all markets,” he said.

He gave the assurance that as the country responds to new developments globally, Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) will continue to work in the development and preparation of national standards.

“We will continue to fulfil the needs of industry, trade, technology and other sectors of national life. As a Government, we are committed to creating an enabling environment in removing the systemic hurdles which impede the ease and speed of getting business done,” he said.