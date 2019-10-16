Guns and ammunition seized in St Mary, four arrested

Four persons are in police custody following the seizure of two firearms and 48 assorted rounds of ammunition on the Georgia main road in Annotto Bay, St Mary.

The police say they recovered a Springfield 40 pistol; a Ruger 9mm pistol; three magazines; thirteen 40 calibre rounds of ammunition; and thirty-five 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The Annotto Bay Police report that about 11:45 a.m. on Monday, a vehicle with four occupants was stopped.

The police say the occupants were searched and the firearms and ammunition found.

They were subsequently arrested.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

