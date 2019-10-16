NEPA probing possible fish kill in Rio Cobre

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is probing a possible fish kill in the Rio Cobre in the vicinity of the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine.

NEPA says it received a report about the issue at approximately 8:00 p.m. last night.

The agency says a technical team has been deployed to investigate the report and will provide further updates.

The public is being advised not to collect the dead fish for consumption.

