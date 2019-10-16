TalkbackTuesday:

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has rejected the idea of introducing paternity leave in Jamaica saying what’s needed is paternal responsibility. What do you think about introducing paternity leave here? #GLNRTalk

Paternal responsibility...they already got the #leave part covered. - @backtoedenmvmnt72

My husband took paternity leave to be on his phone and play video games. - @dahliagk_12

Fully endorsed. Both parents should be bonding with the newborn at that time and share the responsibility. - @leobabyfran

Yes. It’s a good idea with regulations… some may have three babies being born in one year. - @sweetnsassymel

Should have been in place long ago. - @newerapharmacy

DNA IS A MUST!! Too much jacket out dere! - @leslieannpatrice

After birth a father needs time to bond with his child and be supportive to the mom as well. This requires him being home. This is 2019! - @_islandgyal_876

Its about time. - @trinity_sash

Jamaica isn’t ready for that move. We need more time for maternity leave first! - @the_haireffect

I fully endorsed this. But how many fathers would actually capitalise on this initiative? - @_finewinecee_

Yes right move. - @chef_mixologist_mcqueen

It should only be granted to the real fathers not the DEAD BEATS!!!! The fathers who want to actually bond with their child/children. I agree with this proposal! - @tracy_lav

That should have happened a very long time ago. - @teyonce30

How do they become responsible when there is no time off to bond with newborn...? Nonsense. - @mimideco1925

Women with newborns whose husbands/partners are at work would welcome this. It was frustrating when she called me frustrated/tired/sick/depressed and I could do little to help. - @omri_to_raatid

Good idea. There are some responsible fathers in Jamaica who would use the time wisely to bond with their children. - @highlyfavoured_glow

Paternity leave should be implemented and more should be done for single moms no matter their background. - @jheanelmorris

It’s needed, mother needs time with her child and also help so the father is needed to help and look after both mother and child. - @chillin4peace

It’s A “MUST”… better late than never... come on Jamaica. - @876gyg

I don’t think the leave is the problem in Jamaica sis. - @legallytrem

Yeah but Jamaican men wild... I know some guys would be on paternity leave 12 months of the year. - @romariomedia

Definitely would lift up the community and strengthen the father/child bond which is critical. It would be a step that continues to address the importance of family and supports women. All these things will slowly help lower crime amongst youth and adults across the island....our future generations will thank us and possibly reduce crime as well! - @mayansoul_

If a man’s a great dad he should be rewarded not discarded yes there are lots of deadbeat dads but the great ones should be acknowledged and if that means paternity leave then by all means. - @grace_stephanie72

#Paternityleave is a great idea when you consider factors such as gender equality & father & child bonding. On the other hand, a lot of men in Jamaica shirk their #PaternalResponsibility but would still attempt to take advantage of this law. - @trranscendent

#Paternityleave makes good economic & social sense, by reducing discrimination against women. Would also shift balance toward #PaternalResponsibility by increasing necessity for fathers to be listed on birth certificates as part of eligibility 4 PL. - @dennisgjones