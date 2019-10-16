Task force meets on Tropical Race 4 disease

The national task force set up by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries to implement measures to address the potential threat of the Tropical Race 4 (TR4) disease held its first official meeting at the Ministry’s Hope Gardens offices Tuesday.

The disease affects bananas, plantains and Heliconia.

The pathogen is resistant to fungicides and until now, its control is limited to phytosanitary measures.

Infected plants typically experience yellowing and wilting of the leaves.

Chaired by the General Manager of The Banana Board, Janet Conie, and co-chaired by the Chief Plant Quarantine and Produce Inspector, Sanniel Wilson, the task force includes stakeholder representatives from 21 relevant ministries, departments, agencies and farms.

It is charged with monitoring the implementation of measures to prevent the fungus Fusarium oxysporum f. cubense from entering the shores of Jamaica as well as to identify control measures, should the fungus actually get here.

As it works to formulate the components of its strategic plan in the shortest possible time, the task force agreed that short-term immediate actions were necessary.

A public awareness programme as well as the installation of disinfection mats at ports of entry, was identified as the most critical actions to be taken immediately.

The overall action plan being implemented is adapted from the agreed programme being implemented in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

Although the Tropical Race 4 Disease is not in Jamaica, the country is on high alert to keep it out and is taking proactive steps to prevent it from entering the island.

At a press conference at his Ministry’s Hope Gardens’ offices last week portfolio minister Audley Shaw emphasised that the disease will have devastating effects on the nation’s agriculture sector if it enters.

“This is a deadly disease with the capacity to destroy our entire industry… (so) we are acting swiftly to do everything in our powers to prevent it from entering Jamaica,” Shaw said.

