Westmoreland stakeholders elated at McKenzie’s promotion

WESTERN BUREAU:

Business and civic leaders in Westmoreland are hailing as a move in the right direction the recent promotion of the parish’s commanding officer, Gary McKenzie, who has been elevated from the rank of superintendent to that of senior superintendent.

Superintendent McKenzie was among three officers recently promoted to the rank of senior superintendent by the Jamaica Constabulary Force. The others are Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, who is assigned to the St Andrew Central Division; Superintendent Maxine Reaves, who is based at the National Police College; and Superintendent Wayne Josephs, who is assigned to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Branch.

The Reverend Hartley Perrin, custos of Westmoreland, said that McKenzie’s promotion was timely as the police continue to devise plans and strategies for the post-state of public emergency, period in the western parish.

“With his promotion, it is expected that others (more police officers) will be added to strengthen the force here in this parish as he prepares to meet the challenges of the post-state of emergency,” Perrin told The Gleaner. “The parish wishes him well, and we will continue to put great confidence in his leadership.

“He is a bright and respectful member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and has the potential to advance even further up the ranks,” said Perrin.

Bertel Moore, mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, said that he, too, was delighted that McKenzie had been rewarded for his hard work.

“It is a worthy promotion because as far as I know, he was a hard-working superintendent. I am quite sure he will carry on as a senior superintendent to do what needs to be done when it comes to crime-fighting,” said Moore.

Russell Hammond, a director of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, welcomed McKenzie’s promotion.

“The business community is grateful for the recognition given to Senior Superintendent Gary McKenzie. He has communicated well with the business sector, and he has accomplished a certain level of stability, and not only because of the state of emergency,” said Hammond.