14 delinquent drivers nabbed by traffic department, fined over $1 million

Some 14 drivers with outstanding traffic tickets have been arrested by the police’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch and were fined a combined total of over one million dollars by the court.

The motorists were nabbed by the traffic department during ongoing enforcement activities, which started in September.

The department says eight of the motorists have had their driver's licences suspended for a combined 14.5 years.

In its most recent operations, the police say six drivers, who cumulatively had almost 1,500 outstanding traffic tickets, were given varying fines when they appeared before the Corporate Area Traffic Court between last Thursday and Monday.

Those who appeared before the court last week are Michael Stewart of Old Harbour, St. Catherine; Roy McKenley of Bushy Park Housing Scheme, Clarendon; Rupert Lindo of Denbigh, Clarendon; Michael Pitter of Hagley Park Road, Kingston 11; and Ricardo McFarlane.

The police say Stewart had accumulated 225 outstanding tickets and had one warrant issued for his arrest.

He was fined $32,000 or seven days in jail and ordered to return to court on Tuesday, November 26.

Lindo and McKenley accounted for 189 and 406 outstanding tickets, respectively.

Lindo was fined $ 20,000, while McKenley was ordered to pay $35, 000.

The two are to return to court on Friday, November 15 and Tuesday, November 26, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pitter, who had 423 outstanding tickets, was fined $34,000 and is to reappear in court on Friday, November 15.

Ricardo McFarlane, who had two warrants issued for his arrest when he failed to pay 429 traffic tickets, was fined $20,000 and given bail to return to court on Thursday, November 21.

And on Monday, Raston Roofe, who had two warrants issued against him after he amassed 235 outstanding tickets, was ordered to pay $30,000 or spend 14 days in prison when he appeared before the court.

