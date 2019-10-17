Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation contributes to scholarship fund

Beneficiaries of the ‘Power of a Dream’ initiative are all smiles with the members of the Tom’s River Seventh-day Adventist Church and Latoya Anderson-Buchanan of NCBIC. NCB Foundation donated $150,000.00 towards the initiative, as well as some educational supplies such as textbooks and writing tools.
From left: Elder Violet Gordon, and Pastor Brian Shaw of the Tom's River Seventh-day Adventist Church, received a $150,000.00 cheque on behalf of NCB Foundation from Latoya Anderson-Buchanan of NCBIC. The church’s Power of a Dream project seeks funds for students in the community who are doing well in their education, but whose families are unable to afford school expenses. The donation benefitted 21 scholarship recipients up to the secondary level.