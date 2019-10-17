Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation contributes to scholarship fund

From left: Elder Violet Gordon, and Pastor Brian Shaw of the Tom's River Seventh-day Adventist Church, received a $150,000.00 cheque on behalf of NCB Foundation from Latoya Anderson-Buchanan of NCBIC. The church’s Power of a Dream project seeks funds for students in the community who are doing well in their education, but whose families are unable to afford school expenses. The donation benefitted 21 scholarship recipients up to the secondary level.