Holness, Phillips meet for crime summit

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips are now locked in the long-awaited national summit on crime at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

Holness and Phillips are accompanied by Government ministers and Opposition spokesmen as well as the top brass of the security forces.

Members of civil society groups, private sector interests, trade union representatives and other stakeholders are also participating in the summit.

Ahead of the meeting, Holness told The Gleaner that the summit was part of the social partnership involving the State, civil society, the private sector and trade unions.

"I am confident that a consensus that we seek will be reinforced," Holness said.

The Government and Opposition had set January 16, 2019 for the crime talks.

But according to Phillips, the Government "unilaterally" cancelled the meeting.

"Ten months after we are having the meeting," Phillips said, adding that he hoped it would lead to some consensus on a national strategy that can secure the commitment of all the critical stakeholders.

On July 30, the Opposition staged a Crime and Violence Prevention Summit at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

It was attended by various stakeholders including the private sector, however, the prime minister did not attend.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang had said that the Government would consider recommendations coming out of the July summit.

