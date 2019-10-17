Man charged following St James robbery

One of two men who robbed employees of a business establishment along Market Street in St James at gun point last month has been arrested and charged.

The police are reporting that 21-year-old Ashton Danville of Norwood, St James has been charged with illegal possession of firearm, malicious destruction of property, robbery with aggravation, assault at common law and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The police report that the incident happened about 6:45 p.m. on September 07.

During the robbery, the men reportedly assaulted the proprietor and robbed the business of several items including cash.

Following weeks of investigation, the police made a breakthrough and arrested Danville.

