St James on recruitment drive in war against rats - Teaming up with businesses to battle scourge

WESTERN BUREAU:

In a fresh effort to tackle St James’ worrisome rat-infestation problem, the St James Health Department is enlisting the help of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) to generate financial and community support.

Lennox Wallace, acting parish manager for the St James Health Department, told The Gleaner in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that the authorities would be tapping the private sector in their bid to rid the resort city of Montego Bay and the wider parish of rats.

“We don’t have the funds to tackle the entire parish, so we’ll be asking certain businesses and agencies to send the message to say that we’re presenting the programme again and to ask for funding to assist in the rodent-control programme,” said Wallace.

In recent years, St James –especially its capital, Montego Bay – has failed to contain a rat-infestation plague despite several educational campaigns and baiting exercises. In mid-February, operations at the police’s old Area One headquarters in downtown Montego Bay were disrupted as the officers were forced to vacate the building as a result of a leptospirosis scare.

In April, Montego Bay Mayor Homer Davis urged business operators in the western city to practise proper waste disposal in order to help in the bid to eliminate breeding grounds for the pests.

Wallace said the health department would focus on selected areas in Montego Bay before fanning out into satellite communities.

“The programme costs $11 million, and we’ll be doing it within Montego Bay proper, including the clock area, Sam Sharpe Square and all streets across from there, the two craft markets, and the entire Jimmy Cliff Boulevard,” said Wallace. “We will then move on to places like Granville, Flankers, Rose Heights, and Lilliput as part of getting out into the developing areas.”

Christopher Thomas